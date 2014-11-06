The Uniti all-in-one players will now be available with an aptX Bluetooth module for wireless streaming and support for Spotify Connect, allowing users to control their premium Spotify account from the Uniti player.

Naim has also said its range of network players will now support Spotify Connect, but not Bluetooth.

Spotify Connect will be available as a free software update for streaming product owners; more details about this will be released soon. Those wishing to have Bluetooth will need to purchase a new Bluetooth version of a Uniti player.

The pricing of the entire range has been changed to reflect this upgrade, and they are as follows: SuperUniti, £3675; NaimUniti 2, £3050; UnitiLite, £1995; UnitiQute 2 (pictured), £1295.