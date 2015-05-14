The HP30s are an on-ear, closed-back design. The ear cups feature an internally damped acoustic chamber which NAD claims to deliver “tight articulate bass” and “stunningly natural vocals”. The ear cups also play host to 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets.

NAD's RoomFeel technology tunes the chamber design on both sides of each headphone driver. The company claims it helps to produce a more naturally spacious and balanced sound "as if listening to a pair of high-quality loudspeakers in a room". Each driver is individually calibrated, and then matched together as a pair.

The HP30s feature an Aluminium headband, and foam ear pads, which are designed to mould to the ear to create a seal. The headphones can also be folded up for easier portability.

The NAD VISO HP30 headphones are available now for £169 in high-gloss black, white and red and come supplied with two detachable, tangle-free cables - one standard and one with an in-line remote and mic for Apple devices.

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2015

See all our NAD news and reviews