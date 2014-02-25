Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2014 in Barcelona is the place to be for the newest mobile products coming to the market this year – and LG is one of the many companies showing off its latest wares.

The Korean manufacturer has announced the debut of its first "compact" smartphone in the shape of the G2 mini, which has been developed as a smaller version of the flagship G2 handset.

According to LG, it has taken many of the UX features found in its premium G Series flagship models and carried them across to the new G2 Mini – including Plug and Pop, Clip Tray and Capture Plus.

The 4.7in handset has been designed to "further satisfy customer demand for a practical smartphone with premium features", and will come in variations including Single/Dual SIM and 3G/4G LTE.

It is expected the 3G Dual SIM model will be the first model to be rolled out starting from next month in CIS countries, before launching in major markets such as Europe and Asia soon after.

The G2 Mini boasts a 2,440mAh battery and comes with the Android 4.4 KitKat operating system. It offers Bluetooth 4.0, wi-fi and A-GPS as connectivity options, as well as NFC on the 4G LTE model.

Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, said: "The G2 mini is all about bringing the best user experience of the G2 to a more compact, mid-tier device, giving millions of customers the opportunity to benefit from the LG premium experience.

"This device offers the perfect balance of modern design and practical UX in a compact package without compromising performance."

