The MF200s - available now for £229 - benefit from a redesigned enclosure both inside and out. New, more inert materials have been used to help prevent reflections and standing waves, which Musical Fidelity says results in a "more natural sound".

Specially selected and paired 4cm drivers have been punched from a single sheet of material to achieve a constant thickness - a feature designed to let the 'phones to be "neutral and accurate", while providing a "flat, wide frequency response and very low distortion."

While the MF200s are primarily a closed-back design, the cans feature a series of vents to help recreate a more spacious sound; a common feature of open-back headphones.

A combination of machined, polished metal and soft-touch leather have been used in the construction of the MF200sm, which also feature the now-signature ear piece colouring to denote left and right channels.

The 'phones come complete with an anti-tangle rubberised cable with in-line mic and control buttons and interchangeable ear pads: padded leather or alcantara suede. Both ear pad options feature memory foam inserts.

