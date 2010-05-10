Four inputs are provided, along with a tape loop and an AV Direct input, bypassing the preamp and feeding the power amp section directly.



The preamp itself can operate in entirely passive mode, or at one of three user-selectable active gain settings, and the amplifier can also be fitted with the company's Sequel Phono board, which comes in low and high MM versions.



Upgrades to the Destiny 2 CD player include a high-quality dedicated CD transport mounted compliantly, with CD decoder and servo motor control functions performed by a new Philips chipset.

This is located on a dedicated circuit board mounted directly under the laser assembly for the shortest possible signal routing, providing the Destiny 2 with what Creek calls "a self-contained CD transport module".



Digital to analogue conversion is performed by the Cirrus Logic CD4396 24-bit/192kHz chipset, with reclocking circuitry used to eliminate jitter.

Performance has been enhanced by changes to the circuit layout, and the player uses three separate encapsulated toroidal transformers to keep digital and analogue supplies apart.



Both components are housed in custom-extruded casework, and will come with a new Creek SRC3 remote handset, which will also be standard with all of the company's products manufactured from June onwards.

