Now on sale is the latest addition to the Monster Inspiration headphone range, the £150 Monster Inspiration In-Ear. As the name suggests, it's an earphone addition to the existing On-Ear and Over-Ear models, and has been designed for light weight and comfort.

An extremely thin profile is a major part of the design, together with bendable ear-hooks to ensure the earphones stay in place, and Monster founder Noel Lee says that 'with the Inspiration in-ear model, we’re offering much lighter designs that are ideal for business travellers and style-conscious women looking for a lighter, great sounding headphone option.

'For instance, thanks to our in-ear model, travellers now have a high-quality, easy-to-carry compact listening option that silences unwanted noise almost as well as a much larger noise cancelling over-ear headphone.'

Available in titanium or white, the new earphones come complete with the company's ControlTalk Universal cables, making them suitable for use with almost any portable device.

Written by Andrew Everard

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+