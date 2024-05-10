Mission's 778 series CD transport and music streamer could be half-width hi-fi heroes

Who says affordable hi-fi separates are dead? Mission's 778X stereo amplifier surprised us last year not just with its relatively refreshingly sensible £549/$549 price tag, but also with its hugely enjoyable, balanced sound and good connectivity from its space-saving half-width design.

And this five-star integrated is now joined by the new additions to the 778 family. The Mission 7778CDT CD transport and 778S music streamer have been unveiled at the High End Munich 2024 show. The official launch for these new Mission separates is in autumn, so we have to wait a bit longer for the full specifications and pricing, But we have seen both products in the flesh (well, on the show floor) and there are a few details we can share now.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Firstly, both share the same half-width chassis and visual language of the 778X amp, while the 778CDT transport is matched to partner with the stereo amp's internal DAC. There are basic buttons for playback and controls and a simple but clear display screen.

The 778S streamer has the same display and a headphone port at the front panel, and is set to have all the popular streaming services and features expected of a modern network audio player.

We assume essentials such as Bluetooth and Tidal Connect to be on the menu alongside other wi-fi-supported protocols, but whether it uses the same DTS Play-Fi streaming platform as its sister brand Audiolab's 6000N Play and 7000N Play streamers remains to be seen.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both units were on static display so we'll have to wait a few more months to get full review samples before we can get a taste of how they will sound.

When it comes to pricing, we expect – and hope – both the new CD transport and streamer will be roughly around the same level as the amplifier. Either way, we are very much looking forward to the full 778 series reveal and hearing them in action in our test rooms.

