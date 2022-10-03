Marshall launches stealth all-black 60th-anniversary editions of its wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers

In honour of its diamond jubilee, iconic guitar amp brand Marshall is releasing special editions of three of its best-selling portable products, all with a new 'Black Diamond' finish.

The launch marks 60 years since Jim Marshall created his first amplifier and includes the Emberton Bluetooth speaker, Motif A.N.C. earbuds and Monitor II A.N.C. over-ear headphones, all available today. The stealthy-looking models trade Marshall's traditional brass accents for blacked-out logos, grilles, buttons and knobs.

(Image credit: Marshall)

With a claimed battery life of 20 hours and an IPX7 water resistance rating, the Emberton Bluetooth speaker is built for on-the-go listening. Producing a soundfield that Marshall refers to as 'True Stereophonic', it delivers a form of multi-directional sound that claims to up-mix stereo recordings for a 360-degree presentation.

Playback and volume can be controlled with the button on the top of the unit, and support for Bluetooth 5.0 means a wireless connection with a 30-foot range.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Elsewhere, two headphone models have also been given the all-black treatment. The Motif A.N.C. earbuds offer a total of 20 hours of wireless playtime including the case, or four and a half hours on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Monitor II A.N.C. over-ear headphones claim up to 30 hours with active noise cancellation and 45 hours without. Both models include a smart carry case to keep them looking in pristine condition.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The Black Diamond limited-edition versions of the Emberton, Motif A.N.C and Monitor II A.N.C are available to buy from today, priced at £160/$180 (around AU$278), £200/$220 (around AU$347) and £320/$360 (around AU$555), respectively.

