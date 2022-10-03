Marshall launches stealth all-black 60th-anniversary editions of its wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers

By Mary Stone
published

Celebrating the iconic brand's Black Diamond Jubilee

Marshall Diamond Jubilee range Emberton, Motif A.N.C. and Monitor A.N.C.
(Image credit: Marshall)

In honour of its diamond jubilee, iconic guitar amp brand Marshall is releasing special editions of three of its best-selling portable products, all with a new 'Black Diamond' finish. 

The launch marks 60 years since Jim Marshall created his first amplifier and includes the Emberton Bluetooth speakerMotif A.N.C. earbuds and Monitor II A.N.C. over-ear headphones, all available today. The stealthy-looking models trade Marshall's traditional brass accents for blacked-out logos, grilles, buttons and knobs.

Marshall Emberton Black Diamond

(Image credit: Marshall)

With a claimed battery life of 20 hours and an IPX7 water resistance rating, the Emberton Bluetooth speaker is built for on-the-go listening. Producing a soundfield that Marshall refers to as 'True Stereophonic', it delivers a form of multi-directional sound that claims to up-mix stereo recordings for a 360-degree presentation.

Playback and volume can be controlled with the button on the top of the unit, and support for Bluetooth 5.0 means a wireless connection with a 30-foot range.

Marshall Motif A.N.C. Black Diamond

(Image credit: Marshall)

Elsewhere, two headphone models have also been given the all-black treatment. The Motif A.N.C. earbuds offer a total of 20 hours of wireless playtime including the case, or four and a half hours on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Monitor II A.N.C. over-ear headphones claim up to 30 hours with active noise cancellation and 45 hours without. Both models include a smart carry case to keep them looking in pristine condition.

Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. Black Diamond

(Image credit: Marshall)

The Black Diamond limited-edition versions of the Emberton, Motif A.N.C and Monitor II A.N.C are available to buy from today, priced at £160/$180 (around AU$278), £200/$220 (around AU$347) and £320/$360 (around AU$555), respectively.

Mary Stone

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre. Her mixing credits include productions at The National Theatre and in the West End, as well as original musicals composed by Mark Knopfler, Tori Amos, Guy Chambers, Howard Goodall and Dan Gillespie Sells. 