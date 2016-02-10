Speakers are vital for any hi-fi system, but finding the right pair can be tricky. What if you want a pair to boost the sound from your laptop or desktop computer? We've rounded up the 20 best pairs of standmount, floorstanding and desktop speakers you can buy right now to help separate the wheat from the chaff.

2016 TV round-up

CES 2016 once again gave us a look at the TVs we can expect later this year. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the four flagship TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Panasonic. With 4K, OLED and HDR technologies all featuring, and meeting new UHD Premium standards, we can’t wait to get them into our testing rooms.

MORE: Stars of CES 2016 Award winners revealed

Amazon Fire TV vs Apple TV showdown

When it comes to media streaming boxes there are only a few worthy options to choose from. We’ve pitted two models from Amazon and Apple against each other to find out which one really deserves your cash.

Sky Q first look

Sky has reimagined the way we watch television and Sky Q is the result. The new service promises “fluid viewing” which lets you watch TV whenever and wherever you want. It’s certainly intriguing, so we jumped at the chance to get a hands-on first impression…

Bristol Show 2016

The Bristol Sound & Vision Show will take place at the end of February and What Hi-Fi? will once again be in attendance. Our Insider section this month takes a closer look at what brands will be at the show and the new products they’ll be bringing with them.

And that's not all...

Our Temptations section this month is a round-up of the five best high-end pieces of kit we’ve ever heard. With a total value of £87,000 and products including the VPI Prime and Dan D’Agostino Momentum, it’s the ultimate hi-fi shopping list.

And no issue of What Hi-Fi? would be complete with our usual selection of First Tests. Leading the charge this month is Cambridge Audio’s Azur 851N flagship music streamer, - we ask if it’s worth the upgrade over the Cambridge CXN. We’ve also put the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium, the “world’s first 4K smartphone” through our rigorous testing process and the Bose SoundTouch 20 III multi-room wireless speaker.

And don’t forget, you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet at any time. Happy reading!