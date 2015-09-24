The M4U 4s use a two-way Hybrid Dual-Driver design, incorporating a moving coil low-frequency driver and a balanced armature high-frequency driver.

PSB says that by combining the two it has been able to get greater precision from its RoomFeel technology, which is said to “add back the acoustic signature” to create a “more spacious and realistic presentation of recorded music".

The M4U 4 earphones have a round-the-ear cable design, with the aim of providing a more secure fit for active users. The in-ears come supplied with two detachable cables: one with a three-button control unit with mic and one without.

Available in arctic white and black diamond finishes, they also come with three pairs of silicone eartips and three pairs of Comply foam eartips supplied.

The new earphones join the M4U 1 and M4U 2 over-ear headphones.

The PSB M4U 4 in-ear monitors will be on sale from October, priced £229.

