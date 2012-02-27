The Lumigon T2 smartphone is a high-end Android 4.0 handset, with a stylish design, Band & Olufsen ICEpower sound and universal remote functionality.

It can be programmed to control any infrared device, from TVs to home cinema kit to the Apple TV, while there's a dedicated app for B&O products.

A 3.8in widescreen display, Gorilla glass screen and a straight edge for standing on its side are some of the smart design features.

Read more in our Lumigon T2 news story or take a closer look at the handset with our pictures below:

