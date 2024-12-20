Loewe’s ‘unusual’ OLED TV is now available in 77 and 83 inches

The Loewe Stellar was released in smaller sizes earlier this year, and their larger models are now available to buy.

The 77-inch is selling for £9,999, and the 83-inch will set you back £14,999. There is also a 97-inch model set to be released, but we don’t know the price range yet. One thing is for sure, it will not be cheap.

We got the chance to get up close and personal with the Loewe Stellar back in June during a hands on review. It struck us as the “most unusual TV we’ve seen this year” because of the OLED TV's unique design.

We said of the design: “The build of this TV is predominantly high-grade brushed aluminium, with a bevelled metallic border that frames the entirety of the TV. The "X" shaped metallic table top stand is also made of brushed aluminium material, and it can rotate, which is a huge bonus for functionality.

“Below the screen is a black mesh which covers the front-facing speaker system with a centrally mounted ‘Loewe Eye’. This trademark feature is used as an indicator light to display when the TV is in standby mode or switched on predominantly, and it features a pleasing animation that syncs up with when the TV is switched on or off.”

Its OLED technology is also unique. Loewe is the only TV manufacturer outside of Asia to assemble its own OLED panels, and uses META OLED displays with Micro Lens Array technology.

It includes the dual-channel Loewe DR+ system, equipped with a double triple-tuner and a 1 TB integrated SSD for convenient multi-view and multi-recording capabilities.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Here is the hands on review of the Loewe Stellar

These are the best OLED TVs

And here are the best TV deals we recommend