Loewe's stylish portable DAB radio celebrates a century of sound

Established German audio brand Loewe has unveiled its new portable DAB+ radio to commemorate the company's humble beginnings a century ago. Designed in part as a tribute to the brand's very first radio unit, the OE 333 radio receiver, the new Loewe radio.frequency (yes, that's its name) commemorates 100 years since brothers Siegmund and David L. Loewe founded the company as Radio Frequenz Gmbh in Berlin in 1923. Time flies.

The new unit comes equipped with a host of radio listening options across FM, DAB and DAB+. Using what Loewe describes as "state of the art technology", the radio.frequency boasts 28 watts of power driving two full-range speakers and a passive bass radiator for "first-class clear, precise and well-rounded sound".

A streaming radio capable of playing your favourite tracks over Bluetooth, the latest Loewe radio also comes equipped with a wake-up alarm and snooze function so you're never late for work. In theory, at least.

The original Loewe oe333 radio receiver, the German brand's first-ever radio released in 1923. (Image credit: Loewe )

It looks suitably classy, too, with a subtle, understated design that you feel would nestle comfortably into almost any home or environment without ever seeming out of place. Constructed from high-quality materials and boasting a central 66mm LCD display, the radio.frequency has a few subtle nods to the original Loewe OE333, with attractive oak wood inlays atop basalt-coloured acoustic fabric. It's portable, too, and can provide up to 14 hours of listening time on the go.

It's been a while since we properly reviewed a Loewe-designed radio, but with the new radio.frequency returning the German company to its roots, that could be about to change. If it sounds as good as it looks, the century-celebrating portable could certainly be one to watch.

The Loewe radio.frequency is available now at a price of £199 (further prices pending), putting it in competition with the likes of the Roberts Revival Uno BT (£150) and the Roberts Stream 94L (£200).

