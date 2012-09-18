We're at the launch of Motorola's new RAZR i smartphone in London this morning, reporting live from the event. Here's what we know so far:

• It has a 4.3in super AMOLED screen, 2Ghz Intel CPU, 2000mAh battery

• The screen is said to be 15% bigger than that of the iPhone 5, but in a case that's the same size as its Apple rival

• And unlike the iPhone 5, the RAZR i is NFC (Near Field Communication) compatible

• The Motorola RAZR i will be out at the beginning of October. "Say hello to the full-screen phone", says the TV ad we've seen

• No word on pricing yet. Read our full news story for further details and pictures.

