As soon as the event goes live, you will be able to follow what's happening via http://radio.linnrecords.com.

The Linn Sondek LP12 event will provide an opportunity to hear from the engineers responsible for building the turntable and allow listeners to take part in a discussion on the future Linn turntable roadmap.



Linn Records artist, Fiona Mackenzie, will also be performing a special concert live from 3.30pm.

In between sets she will be taking part in a Q&A with Gilad Tiefenbrun, where they'll discuss her music, the recording and what it's like working with Linn.

Head to the Linn Radio website for more information.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.