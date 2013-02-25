LG is using Mobile World Congress 2013, which opened today in Barcelona, to demonstrate technology allowing content to be streamed from smartphones to Ultra HD 4K TVs in real time.

The Wireless Ultra High Definition Transmission technology is being shown for the first time at MWC 2013, and allows games and other content to be sent from smartphones to TVs using a Wi-Fi connection, with minimal lag and data loss, according to the company.

The system automatically adjusts the content to suit the resolution of the receiving TV, and also uses less than half the power of similar technologies, by reducing the load on the smartphone's CPU.

Dr Jong-seok Park (left), who heads up LG's Mobile Communications Company, says that 'Thanks to our innovative Wireless Ultra HD Transmission technology, users can now enjoy their favorite mobile content on today’s most advanced Ultra HD TVs.

'With the development of this cutting-edge technology, LG again confirms its industry leadership in the area of display and mobile convergence for a truly enjoyable viewing experience.'

