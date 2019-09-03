LG begins global roll-out of its first 8K TVs

If you've got the cash, you'll be able to buy one of LG's first 8K TVs this month in the US, UK, Australia, Germany and France. But you'll need to have a big bank balance – the LG 88Z9 8K OLED TV will cost $29,997, at least for early adopters. After that it may cost even more.

The LG 88Z9 Signature OLED 8K TV is the firm's largest TV to date, and delivers 8K Ultra HD resolution (7,680 x 4,320) with 33 million self-emitting pixels, equivalent to 16 times the number of pixels in a Full HD TV and four times that of a 4K UHD TV.

If that's a bit too large for you, LG’s 75SM99 75-inch 8K NanoCell TV is marginally smaller, but likely to be equally pricey (we had no confirmed price at the time of writing). It uses LG's Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology optimised for 8K – precisely controlling the TV’s backlighting for deeper blacks and greater contrast.

Both TVs deliver 8K upscaling of non-8K images, incorporate LG's second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 8K intelligent processor and feature Cinema HDR, encompassing support for Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR by Technicolor up to 4K and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) and HDR 10 up to 8K.

For even greater convenience, both the LG 88Z9 and 75SM99 models will support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, and in some markets they will also have built-in versions of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control.

