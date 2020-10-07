Legendary London studio installs Dolby Atmos Music facility

London's Dean St. Studios has unveiled a new state-of-the-art PMC loudspeaker system for Dolby Atmos Music projects, the first at an independent recording facility in the UK.

Based in Soho, Dean St. started out as a film audio facility in the 1950s, before producer David Bowie Tony Visconti opened Good Earth Studios there in 1976. Much of Bowie's early catalogue was recorded at the studio, along with major releases from T-Rex, Dusty Springfield, Paul Weller and The Smiths since.

Now in the hands of mother and daughter partnership Suzanne Lee-Barnes and Jasmin Lee, the facility has not only kept Visconti's legendary Studio 1 in-tact but kept it on the cutting edge with its latest PMC Atmos install.

"I have grown up in the music industry and have seen a lot of advances and change over the years, but nothing excites me more than Dolby Atmos Music," says Lee. "This is a game changer for artists in terms of how they can create their music and engage with fans.

"I have listened to tracks in our new Dolby Atmos mix studio and my mind is just blown by it. This is music like you've never heard it before."

(Image credit: PMC / Dean St. Studios)

The revamped Studio 1 control room features PMC’s flagship IB2S XBD-A active monitors covering left and right main channels, an IB2S-A for the centre channel, ten discrete Wafer2 loudspeakers for surround and height channels and four sub2 subwoofers.

The set-up exactly replicates the PMC system initially designed for Universal Music and installed two years ago at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles.

"PMC’s flagship Dolby Atmos install has become the reference for many Dolby Atmos Music studios," says Chris Allen, Business Development Manager at PMC. "Although Dean Street’s room is relatively small, we were able to work with Dolby to design an effective system that meets and exceeds Dolby Atmos specifications.

"The result is incredibly pleasing and the system respectfully, and easily, reproduces all genres of music consistently at all levels.”

MORE: