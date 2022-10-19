Latest Samsung Galaxy S23 rumour suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, bigger battery

Samsung's next flagship phone – rumoured to be the Galaxy S23 – could have some serious spring in its step, according to a new leak.

A tweet by respected data engineer Yogesh Brar suggests that the S23 will boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC chip and a slightly larger 3900mAh battery.

Earlier rumours suggested that only the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra would get the new Qualcomm chip, so Brar's tweet could be welcome news for those with their eye on the base model...

Samsung Galaxy S23(rumoured)- 6.1" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC- Rear Cam: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)- Front Cam: 10MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13, OneUI 5- 3,900mAh battery, 25W wired, 15W wireless chargingOctober 18, 2022 See more

As it stands, the European version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Samsung’s own Exynos chipset. However, it seems that Samsung isn't convinced that the next-gen version of the chip will be able to keep up with the Apple iPhone 14s of this world.

Indeed, respected leaker Ming-Chi Kuo has already let it be known (via 9to5Google) that Samsung's next Exynos chip likely won't "compete" with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is due to be unveiled in November 2022, with the first phones to use it expected in December, so it won't be long before we can get an idea of the S23's potential power.

Elsewhere, Brar tips the vanilla S23 for a 6.1-inch, 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, the Android 13-based One UI 5 OS, and a 50MP main camera. A decent haul on paper, although there's talk of the S23 once again relying on (relatively slow) 25W charging.

We'll bring you all the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks in the run-up to the launch, which is expected to go ahead in February 2023.

