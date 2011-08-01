Klipsch, perhaps best known for its more traditional horn-loaded speakers, has developed a new range of slimline surround speakers for today's flatscreen TVs.

The Gallery series consists of free-standing or wall-mountable passive designs in four sizes. They can be bought individually, or as part of a home cinema package.

Largest is the Klipsch Gallery G-42, a left/centre/rear channel soundbar that can be used with any standard multichannel receiver (below). It costs £629.

Next comes the Gallery G-28 (£449), the G-16 (£269) and G-12 (£179). The numbers signify the length of each speaker in inches. They can all be configured as left, centre or surround speakers and come with dark glass pedestals.

Key features include titanium diaphragm compression tweeters, Tractrix horns, long-throw IMG (injection moulded graphite) woofers, magetically attached frameless grilles and a gloss black finish.

If you want a full 5.1 package, the following combinations are available:

Home cinema pack 1: four G-12s, one G-16, one SW-350 subwoofer (£1264)

Home cinema pack 2: three G-16s, two G-12s, one SW-350 subwoofer (£1444)

Home cinema pack 3: three G-28s, three G-16s, one SW-110 subwoofer (£2433)

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook