JVC updates its 4K and 8K projectors for improved HDR performance

JVC is rolling out a free firmware update to its native 4K and e-shift 8K projectors that promises to advance their HDR performance.

The brand's new Theater Optimizer technology aims to optimise the projector's tone mapping and brightness based on installation characteristics. It evolves the Frame Adapt HDR mode that JVC introduced last October to add dynamic tone mapping ability to HDR performance.

Theater Optimizer allows users to input their screen size and gain information, from which it then calculates the optimum lens zoom position and lamp condition and settings, adjusting them accordingly to get the best brightness and colour reproduction results.

In an effort to simplify the settings and reduce the complexity of manual adjustment, JVC has also improved Frame Adapt HDR by increasing brightness adjustment from three steps to five, and by displaying pictures modes that are best suited to the input signal (i.e the content being played).

The update also introduces a picture mode specifically for the Panasonic DP-UB9000 Ultra HD Blu-ray player, promising automatic picture optimisation during disc playback.

The Theater Optimizer update will be available from November for the DLA-NX9 and DLA-RS3000 8K e-shift projectors and the DLA-NX5, DLA-NX7, DLA-RS1000 and DLA-RS2000 native 4K models.

