JLab Studio Pro ANC over-ear headphones offer great battery life at a great price

JLab's new over-ear headphones offer some pretty good specs for a very reasonable price. Not only do they boast over 40 hours of battery life, they also have active noise cancellation with four levels of noise filtration, and all for under £100.

The JLab Studio Pro ANC's 43-hour battery life trounces that of more expensive pairs like the Sony WH-1000XM5 (30 hours) and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (24 hours), though it's nowhere near the 60 hours of the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4. Turn the noise cancellation off, and the Studio Pro ANC deliver 45 hours.

As well as standard ANC you get four different noise control modes so you can hear some ambient noise and stay aware of your surroundings (Cycle Be Aware, ANC High, ANC Low and Off). The ANC adapts automatically too, depending on the noise levels around you. Walk past a pneumatic drill and the ANC will crank up to counteract it; enter a quiet library and it'll subdue so it doesn't feel like it's filling your ears.

They can be used wired as well as wirelessly, using the supplied USB-C to 3.5mm cable.

There's no app (not that surprising, given the price), but you can choose from three equaliser presets using the on-cup controls. These presets are JLab Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost. You can also control the volume, skip tracks and adjust the ANC settings, and they work with Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

The headphones fold away and come with a carry case, and they promise to be comfortable with "Form-Fit" earcups and "Cloud Foam" ear cushions.

The JLab Studio Pro ANC are available for £99.99 from Argos and Very.

