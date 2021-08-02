JBL L75ms music system: modern streaming, retro design

In recent years, JBL has been enjoying bringing its speaker designs of old – from as early as the '70s – into the modern era through its Classic Series. The L100 from 1970 was the first to get the Classic reinvention in 2018, and that L100 Classic has since been followed by the L82 Classic and brand-new L52 Classic. Now, JBL is launching the L75ms all-in-one music system, inspired by the same retro aesthetics.

The inspiration from JBL's Classic speaker series is evident from its cabinet's walnut wood veneer finish and black Quadrex foam grille, which follows the curved front panel shape. Below that is a pair of 1-inch titanium dome tweeters, two 5.25-inch white cone woofers with dual front-firing ports, and a 4-inch central midrange driver – all arranged on a multi-angled baffle and each driven by a dedicated channel of amplification.

(Image credit: JBL)

Underneath that retro styling is very much a contemporary system that's in line with today's streaming savvy expectations. There's Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, meaning most devices will be able to easily stream music service catalogues or local files to the L75ms. To that end, JBL is offering customers a free 90-day trial to Qobuz, a hi-res streaming service that will host a playlist of songs used in the development of the L75ms, specially curated by JBL's engineering and product team.

Physical inputs – 3.5mm analogue, MM phono and HDMI ARC – means it can hook up to a record player or TV too, while a subwoofer output gives owners the opportunity to beef up the system's bass performance.

The JBL L75ms music streaming system will be available in the coming months, priced £1500 ($1500, AU$2799). Will it be a match for the Naim Mu-so 2? We hope to find out soon.

