The manufacturer took the wraps off its latest high-end offering today [10th February] over at ISE 2015, with the EH-LS10000 having been designed for "aspirational home cinema enthusiasts".

According to Epson, the EH-LS10000 delivers its widest colour gamut yet thanks to the dual laser light source and a bright 1,500 lumens picture with "equally high" White and Colour light output.

MORE: Read all our Epson reviews and news

This 3D model also comes with a long-life light source of up to 30,000 hours in Eco mode, which aims to reduce its maintenance needs and lets it power up to project an image in 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, the projector includes a wide lens shift range, powered zoom lens and lens position memory presets for several screen aspect rations that Epson says makes it easier to position.

Paul Wilson, product manager at Epson UK, said: “Our new laser projector is Epson’s first home cinema product to harness the power of this high-quality technology."

The Epson EH-LS10000 is expected to go on sale in April, although pricing has yet to be confirmed.

MORE: Epson EH-TW6100W review