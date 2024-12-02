Is this five-star Bowers & Wilkins bargain Cyber Monday's best speaker deal? Yes, yes it is

If you want a great deal this Cyber Monday, now is the moment to get one. Time is running out to bag a bargain before prices spring back to their original figures, and while it's easy to get lost in a sea of eye-catching deals, this may be the absolute pick of the bunch.

The Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf speakers dropped during Black Friday but have fallen again for Cyber Monday to an outstanding price of £449 at Sevenoaks, an outstanding deal that knocks £150 from their original £599 asking price. It won't be around forever, as we predict that this price will rocket back up once Cyber Monday is over.

Best Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 deal

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £449 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers originally launched at £599 and then dipped to £529 for the best part of this year – so this is a great new low price on our favourite standmount speakers.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Richer Sounds

That's it, this has to be the best speaker deal from across all of Cyber Monday. If Award-winning pedigree in a classy package is what you're after, you really can't do any better than the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf speakers. Worthy of their name and then some, this is the deal you should be paying attention to as the clock ticks down on this mega sales period.

Why are the Bowers so worth nabbing? Well, aside from that outrageous price drop of £150 from their original £449, we're convinced that the 607 S3 are some of the most crowd-pleasingly refined standmounts we've heard in the last few years. They're those typical 'do-it-all' speakers that manage not only to cover all of the bases but excel in every area, melding those mature qualities of refinement and clarity with the fun, punch and dynamics that bypass the head and go straight to the heart.

We love how well the 607 S3 are engineered, too. Taste is naturally subjective, but it's hard to deny just how well these Bowers boxes are made, inside and out. The cabinets are chic and stylish, each housing a 25mm titanium double dome tweeter assembly. The tweeter’s two-part design uses a thin 25-micron main dome reinforced by a 30-micron ring, whereas Bowers' 13cm Continuum mid/bass is also in play, backed by a powerful motor assembly array and an updated crossover.

The results, naturally, are outstanding. As our original review verdict summed up: "B&W has gone back to its roots with these stunning speakers. We’re glad that, alongside a newfound level of clean detail, openness and precise sound, the 607 S3 have remembered to add in big doses of energy and dynamic prowess. It’s a winning combination". Time is running out to buy, so if you're in the market thus Cyber Monday, get 'em before you regret 'em.

MORE:

I'm hunting down the best Cyber Monday speaker deals: 5-star hi-fi, Bluetooth and wireless models

Cyber Monday UK deals 2024: hi-fi, home cinema, speakers, headphones and more

Light the Bat-Signal! This Cyber Monday Arcam deal is so crazy it belongs in an asylum