iPhone 11 launch date set for 10th September

As rumoured, Apple's iPhone 11 phones look set to be announced on 10th September 2019 – just two weeks away!

Apple has just sent out global press invites for its next event, which will almost certainly be the unveiling of its next iPhone series. The event will be held at 6PM BST/10AM PT/1pm EST at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California.

The invite says "By innovation Only", suggesting some big changes for the new products – and, in true Apple fashion, perhaps a surprise or two.

The world is expecting three handsets – the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max – to replace the current iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. But while rumours of a triple camera system, an all-new OLED screen, a new colourway and a bigger battery have been circling for weeks, we can't be entirely sure of anything until Tim Cook takes to the stage next month...

