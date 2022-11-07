iFi Uno is a dinky hi-res DAC that will fit into your Christmas stocking

iFi has added another affordable and well-kitted-out DAC to its extensive portfolio. The iFi Uno is its most entry-level device yet – a £79 portable DAC and headphone amplifier designed to boost the audio of your desktop or mobile devices.

The Uno's main connection is a USB-C input, meaning it can connect to Windows PCs, Apple Mac computers, and the latest smartphones and tablets. It draws power from the device it's connected to, so there's no need for extra power cables.

At its budget price of £79 / $79 (around AU$129 - AU$139), the iFi Uno is billed as a "first-rung audio upgrade" for those that aren't an audiophile and don't care much about the technical innards when it comes to DACs. It's designed to simply deliver a better, more "thrilling" sound when you're listening to music or watching videos on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.

But that doesn't mean iFi has skimped on the technical aspects of the Uno – far from it. Inside its tiny footprint (it measures a tiny 8.8 x 2.6 x 8.1cm) lies a powerful ESS Sabre DAC chip, jitter elimination technologies, and iFi’s dedicated clock circuitry that aims to deliver "ultra-low distortion, excellent clarity and impressive dynamic range."

(Image credit: iFi)

High-resolution audio support is extensive for those that do have a growing digital library, with the Uno supporting playback of files up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM, DSD256 and including MQA files from Tidal. If you want to know what's being played, the illuminated ring behind the volume dial will light up with different colours to show the file type and sample rate.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is compatible with a wide variety of headphones and earphones, and even includes switchable gain (with 6dB adjustments) to better match your headphones. Additionally, there's a pair of RCA stereo outputs that lets you connect the Uno to an amplifier or powered speakers.

There are three pre-set EQ modes for music, movies and games that tailor the sound according to what media you're enjoying.

The iFi Uno will cost £79 / $79 (around AU$129 - AU$139) and is available to buy from the end of November.

MORE:

Read the Award-winning iFi Zen DAC V2 review

Here are the best DACs to buy to boost your digital system

7 reasons why a DAC could be your music purchase of the year