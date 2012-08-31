As well as expanding its traditional stereo hi-fi range, Onkyo is also bringing out a couple of wireless Bluetooth speaker systems.

The elaborately named LS3100 Living Speaker System (£300) is a 2.1 set-up with SRS audio enhancement and Bluetooth wireless streaming capability, designed to enhance the sound of your flatscreen TV.

It comprises a slim digital amplifier unit to power the dual-drive speakers, and an active, wireless downward-firing subwoofer. The LS3100 is pre-programmed to work with most TV remotes, but also has learning capability as well just in case your remote control isn't one it recognises.

TruVolume dynamic control helps equalize tha annoying volume fluctuations between different TV programmes, and WOW HD audio processing technology helps generate a more expansive soundfield, says Onkyo.

Bluetooth V2.1 +EDR allows music streaming from compatible devices such as smartphones, PCs/laptops and tablets.

Also unveiled here at IFA is the Onkyo RBX-500 iLunar (£300), a six-channel Bluetooth and iPod/iPhone docking system. It has an arrangement of six full-range drivers positioned above a downward-firing subwoofer and driven by a digital amp.

Rather than using two channels to create a centralised 'sweet spot' in front of the speakers, a processing chip from Swiss audio research company Sonic Emotion radiates the sound in all directions, creating the impression of stereo sound wherever the listener is located.

Docked iPhones/iPods charge while they play, the system taking a direct digital signal from the portable device. A USB port is included for connecting and charging other non-Apple products.

The Onkyo RBX-500 will go on sale in October, the LS3100 in November.

