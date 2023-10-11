Hurry! This versatile all-in-one Audiolab system is £600 off, but stocks won’t last

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is still going right now, but time is running out to snap up a deal, while rival outlets, such as Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, are also offering superb hi-fi deals. With that in mind, you'll have to be sharp to snap up a bargain, especially with some stocks running low as the day draws to a close.

And speaking of bargains, we've found another. The Audiolab Omnia, which usually retails at around £1599, is available for just £999 while stocks last, and it's a huge £600 chunk of money off the original asking price.

Available at both Amazon and over at Peter Tyson, the all-in-one amp and streaming system is a feature-packed versatile performer, capable of becoming the beating heart of your hi-fi system with its jack-of-all-trades credentials and easygoing sound. There's no need for separate boxes, all you need to do is add speakers and you're away!

It's not as if this is an old model, either. The Omnia came out last year, earning a very respectable four-star review and leaving us impressed at just how much this smart little system can do. Whether you prefer to shop via Amazon or Peter Tyson, you'll find this deal to be extremely rewarding.

The Audiolab Omnia is extremely easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, authoritative presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering, especially now that its price has been considerably slashed.

When we reviewed the Audiolab Omnia, we lauded its "easy-going presentation" as well as its "clear, detailed and large, spacious sound". In terms of what the Omnia can actually do, we heralded its "excellent features and connectivity", praising the versatile box that packs in amplification, streaming smarts and a CD player – it can pretty much do it all.

The Audiolab Omnia wins the prize for being the most well-specified and features-laden streaming product of its kind we’ve seen yet. Whether you like your music streamed or still favour physical formats, the Omnia can play it, without the need for separates. If you want to stream over Bluetooth, wi-fi or through DTS Play-Fi app, or you're a traditionalist who loves their CD collection, the Omnia will keep you amply satisfied. There's almost nothing it can't handle.

In terms of the Omnia’s streaming talents, Spotify Connect is on board, while Bluetooth 5 is accompanied by support for aptX, aptX LL, AAC and SBC codes. It can fully decode MQA files from Tidal and also has Roon Ready certification, too.

On the physical connections side, there are two inputs apiece for optical and coaxial (and a single output for each), USB type B for connecting to laptops and a USB type A port for hard drives. It’s through this PC USB type B input that you can achieve the Omnia’s maximum resolution file support, which is up to 32-bit/786kHz PCM and DSD512.

Things get even better if you're in tune with the Omnia's smooth presentation and wide open soundstage. For those that favour an easygoing, spacious listen, there are few better streaming systems out there.

As a way to start your hi-fi system off or as a means to simply get all the components you need integrated into one amalgamated unit (speakers aside), the Audiolab Omnia is a really smart choice, as all you need to do is add some speakers and you're good to go. Head over to either Amazon or Peter Tyson to take advantage of that mammoth £600 saving.

