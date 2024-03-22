Hurry! Massive Sony headphones sale sees prices slashed at Amazon

Amazon's spring sale – officially known as "Amazon Spring Deal Days" in the UK – is still delivering the discounts. Our current teacher's pet Sony has seen prices for four of its finest, Award-winning headphones – the premium WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the exceptional, noise-cancelling WF-C700N earbuds, the budget WF-C500 buds and the still-superb WH-1000XM4 over-ears– slashed as part of the event, and we heartily recommend you check them out if you're in the market for a bargain.

Why is this a big deal? Well, Sony is king of the headphone castle at the moment, and every single one of the items below has received a five-star review before scooping up a What Hi-Fi? Award to go with the accolade. So you can be confident you are getting quality, even without any discount sweetening the deal.

Here are the details you need to know on all four Sony deals:

Award-winning Sony headphones deals

Sony WF-1000XM5 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-1000XM5-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Black%2Fdp%2FB0C4TLFZSZ%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank"> was £259 now £206 at Amazon (save £53)

Current 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award winners and easily some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-1000xm5" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">WF-1000XM5 deserve your attention. The feature set is bulging, with ANC, excellent call quality, DSEE upscaling and Bluetooth Multipoint all on board, but it's the way that the XM5 sound which has won us over. They're dynamic and the levels of insight and detail are on another level. Give them time to run in and they will reward you endlessly.

Best discount on black finish.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner.

Sony WF-C700N <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-Cancelling-Lightweight-Multi-Point-Connection-Black%2Fdp%2FB0BXM3ZFKC%2Fref%3Dasc_df_B0BXM3ZFKC%2F%3FlinkCode%3Ddf0%26hvadid%3D652242718072%26hvpos%3D%26hvnetw%3Dg%26hvrand%3D13767389690529256985%26hvpone%3D%26hvptwo%3D%26hvqmt%3D%26hvdev%3Dc%26hvdvcmdl%3D%26hvlocint%3D%26hvlocphy%3D9045903%26hvtargid%3Dpla-2008750375865%26mcid%3D26276e9271f73dd68c2329d4043cb6b4%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank"> was £100 now £79 at Amazon (save £21)

If the Sony WF-1000XM5 are the finest wireless earbuds on the market, the C700N are arguably the best value. Officially retailing at £100 but with prices falling all the time, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-c700n" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">WF-C700N are an absolute no-brainer for anyone who wants that lovely Sony sound, a supremely comfortable design and the sort of high-functioning features you would normally expect to see in a far more expensive pair of buds. If value is what you crave, you simply have no excuse for ignoring the excellence of the WF-C700N.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Product of the Year

Sony WF-C500 <a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/Sony-WF-C500-Wireless-Headphones-Built-Black/dp/B09FKGJ1CB/ref=asc_df_B09FKGJ1CB?tag=georiot-trd-21&hvadid=547458020282&hvnetw=g&hvrand=3533273963927061825&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9045903&hvtargid=pla-1434571133033&mcid=6bf2503682db318885a6cbfd2eaec862&th=1&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-21&geniuslink=true" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"" target="_blank"> was £89 now £48 at Amazon (save £41)

For anyone looking to get a cheap, functional, solid-sounding pair of buds that won't let them down, Sony has the answer. The <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-c500" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.co.uk"">WF-C500 were also Award-winners in 2023, and it's little wonder: they boast Bluetooth 5.0 and some of the best sound you can get for around £50, with ample bass and some serious musicality considering the price. Battery life is solid, access to the Sony app is a major boost, while Sony's DSEE sonic upscaling tech is the icing on the cake. Bargain hunters rejoice, the C500 are an absolute steal!

What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Sony WH-1000XM4 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB08C7KG5LP%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2SK0OTA0URR56%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.c2rG-yZShOmuTa2703ffF0dTObWv7iaHSG7IeLwNRzWhj6KNEEx0In9BggKDq6pvxEVXIOmY1aDflOzFgqAq9fvIquUXRxFuklmhVjoW5p4.oCmwhM5-40V2_7CnNcpGxOsIhjvhF9AiqMBnTFc20JE%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dwh-10000xm4%26qid%3D1711103183%26s%3Delectronics%26sprefix%3Dwh-10000xm4%252Celectronics%252C70%26sr%3D1-3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank"> was £350 now £199 at Amazon (save £151)

Despite their advancing years, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">WH-1000XM4 don't seem to have aged a day, and thanks to the arrival of the newer XM5 over-ears, they are often available at exceptional discounts. Punchy, musical and effortlessly entertaining, the XM4 are the smart choice for the discerning bargain-hunter.

Former What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

