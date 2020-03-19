How to pause your Sky Sports subscription for free during coronavirus

With most sporting events – from football to Formula 1 – postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky Sports customers may think themselves snookered. But that's not the case: customers can now pause their Sky Sports subscription for free.

Initially, sport-starved viewers were told the would have to pay a fee to cancel Sky Sports. But a new statement on company's website reads: "If you wish to pause your Sky Sports subscription... you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period."

Sky Sports schedule included the likes of Premier League football matches (currently suspended until 4th April), every F1 grand prix (postponed till 3rd May) and the England cricket team’s tour to Sri Lanka (cancelled).

So how do you pause Sky Sports? Sky says that customers won't be able to do it online (check back here on Friday 20th March to see it that advice changes), but people who want to suspend payments should call Sky directly on 0800 151 2747.

Demand for the call centre could be extremely high due to "reduced resource", so you'll need to be patient.

It's not all doom and gloom, though. Sky customers will be able watch a slew of new films at home while the cinemas are shut. This Friday, Sky customers can rent Emma, The Invisible Man and The Hunt, following their recent cinema releases.

And with Disney Plus due to hit Sky Q in the coming weeks, it looks like viewers will have plenty of hit shows to (briefly) take their minds off of the Covid-19 pandemic.

