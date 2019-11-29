Here's the best Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones Black Friday deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are our current favourite wireless and noise-cancelling headphones - and now you can make a hefty saving for Black Friday at a number of retailers, including Amazon, Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds.

We recently awarded the Sony headphones a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Product of The Year Award for their natural, all-round sound quality and class-leading noise-cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless, noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. A five-star product and Award-winner, this is the best price we've seen so far and it's available on the black and silver models.View Deal

The WH-1000XM3s have cemented the brand's position as king of noise-cancelling headphones, beating rivals like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Bowers & Wilkins PX7.

They have a comfortable fit and are packed with useful features including an Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser, which maximises noise-cancelling performance at high altitude. They also boast touchpad controls and impressive, 30-hour battery life. But it's the sound quality that really stands out.

And you can now pick the silver pair up for £85 under their original price, which makes them a real steal.

