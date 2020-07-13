Hear Kraftwerk on a 7.1-channel PMC system at the Design Museum

If you're looking to get back to something approaching normality then a trip to the Design Museum in London to hear some classic Kraftwerk on a 7.1-channel PMC surround sound system, might be just the ticket.

Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers is an exhibition focusing on Kraftwerk's 50-year impact on the electronic music scene. And PMC will be a part of the show, delivering a surround sound system based on the company's result6 speakers, on which you'll be able to hear key live performances from the history of dance music.

The German synth giants are long-standing fans of the British speaker brand, having used PMC speakers for many years and compiled the Kraftwerk 3-D concert on a PMC 9.1-channel Dolby Atmos system (PMC IB2S, twotwo6 and twotwo8 monitors, with a twotwo Sub2 active subwoofer) at their famous Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf.

"The system we are installing at the Design Museum will complement the signal accuracy, excellent dispersion and unparalleled level of image integrity of their main system and allow the museum to convey the clarity and transient response that Kraftwerk demand, particularly at low levels," says Chris Allen, PMC business development manager.

Alongside the Kraftwerk 3D show, the Design Museum’s exhibition will allow visitors to step into the visual world of The Chemical Brothers for one of their legendary live shows, and capture the mood and sounds of dance floors from Detroit to Berlin.

Over 400 objects will be on show, including items from Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, Haçienda designer Ben Kelly, and Aphex Twin. Visitors will also have the chance to discover the work of early pioneers such as Daphne Oram and the BBC Radiophonic Workshop. Sounds good to us.

The exhibition runs from 31st July 2020 to 14th February 2021 at the Design Museum in London. Head over to the Design Museum website for more details and to book tickets.