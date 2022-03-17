Google Pixel 7 release date rumours have started and it's potentially good news

We'll get straight to it: Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (and one of the most trusted smartphone tipsters around) has issued a missive announcing that the hotly anticipated Google Pixel 7's displays may be shipping earlier than the Pixel 6 did last year – which means that we may see it one month sooner.

And that's not all! As well as suggesting that the smartphones could arrive earlier than predicted, Young claims the Google Pixel 7 will see a size reduction, dropping from the 6.4-inch screen seen on Google Pixel 6, to a 6.3-inch display.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May.March 15, 2022 See more

Young also says that the Pixel 7 Pro will retain the 6.7-inch display we saw on the Pixel 6 Pro.

A screen of 6.3 inches would still place the Google Pixel 7 in the mid-sized smartphone arena (and it could be more comfortable to grasp for those of us with smaller hands) but it is interesting to note a potential downsize when screens elsewhere only seem to be getting bigger...

Although Google's latest Pixels were not expected to arrive until October 2022, this fresh information means we could potentially mark our diaries for somewhere closer to the 20th of September.

As we know more, so shall you – and do consult our dedicated Google Pixel 7 page for all of the latest leaks, rumours and news regarding the upcoming smartphone launch.

