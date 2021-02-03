Good news, cinephiles: Arrow streaming service launches in UK (and at half-price, too)

Following its launch in the US and Canada, Arrow's subscription video-on-demand and streaming service has now arrived in the UK.

The Arrow catalogue comprises films hand-picked and curated by the Arrow team, naturally including a wealth of titles from the discerning Arrow Films roster. Those familiar with the specialist horror- and arthouse-advocating label will know what to expect – indie horror, giallo, Asian extreme, cult classics, westerns, 4K restorations etc – but it isn't exclusively an Arrow affair, mind you. This month there's a season of films from director Lars Von Trier, too, featuring his latest feature film, The House That Jack Built.

Arrow will also "strive" to debut the best new releases each month, with this month's headline (and exclusive) title being Adam Stovall’s hauntingly beautiful A Ghost Waits. Future debuts are set to include the "sensationally shocking" The Stylist in March, and "must-see" film documentary Clapboard Jungle in April.

The service's tagline is "The Alternative", which is enough to tell you that this offering is more about quality than quantity – similar to streaming service MUBI.

New subscribers can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, after which the monthly subscription costs £4.99 (or is £49.99 annually). Sign up now and you can get your first three months for £7.47 (£2.49 per month) thanks to a 50 per cent discount.

The Arrow app is available on all Roku players and TVs, Amazon Fire TV sticks, Apple TV, Android TV and iOS and Android devices. Of course, it can be accessed via web browsers at www.ARROW-Player.com too.

