Gift your hi-fi system AirPlay, Spotify and Tidal Connect for only £69 this Prime Day

Suppose you own a stereo system that doesn't have built-in streaming but would like to listen to Spotify (or another service) without having to upgrade the whole unit. Did you know that you can always easily and affordably bless it with streaming skills simply by connecting a cheap, compact streamer? If that sounds like a winning solution to you, you might want to consider buying the WiiM Mini – especially as it is currently in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale (which ends today).

The WiiM Mini is only £71 at Amazon courtesy of a 20 per cent, or – better still – just £69 at Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and other hi-fi specialists.

This compact, puck-shaped streamer simply plugs into stereo systems or powered speakers to make them streaming savvy, giving them AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music Cast and other streaming protocols. It is essentially a gateway to your favourite streaming services, online radio stations, and music from your phone, laptop or NAS server.

We haven't tested the WiiM Mini streamer, but we have reviewed the model-up WiiM Pro Plus, which impressed us enough to win a What Hi-Fi? Award last October, and is currently also enjoying a generous Prime Day discount. Alongside that steamer's entertaining, great-value sound, we praised its great control app and simple operation – which bodes well for the Mini's usability too. While we cannot vouch for the sound quality of the miniature, entry-level streamer, we can only hope it follows in its sibling's footsteps. Its 4.5/5 rating from 3560 global Amazon reviews is certainly encouraging.

If you own a sophisticated audio system that you would like to stream music through, we would recommend looking considerably higher up the music streamer market than any of the budget WiiMs. But for modest setups, the WiiM could well smarten it up just fine.

