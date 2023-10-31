Get the 48-inch LG C2 OLED TV at its lowest price ever while you still can

Stop! If you're thinking of buying an LG C3 OLED right now, we implore you to take a look at this exception deal on the 48-inch C2, as it's currently down to the lowest price that we've ever seen.

At just £799, the LG 48OLEDC2 is a bargain, undercutting the smaller 42-inch LG C3. "But that TV is newer!" we hear you cry, and while that is technically true, there really isn't much difference in the performance or features between the two models, making the LG C2 a better buy if you want a bigger screen for less.

You might be tempted to wait for Black Friday in the hope of an even bigger deal, but we would be surprised if C2 stock lasts that long. Will the 48-inch C3 get down to this price on Black Friday? It's not impossible but we don't think it's likely. The 48-inch C2 only got down to £999 during Black Friday last year and we think that's probably as low as its successor will get this year.

LG OLED48C2 £1399 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £500)

You might be tempted to buy the 42-inch C3 but this 48-inch C2 is cheaper, bigger and performs very similarly. In performance terms, it's excellent, combining perfect OLED blacks and contrast with excellent detail, sharpness and colour balance. It's also got flawless gaming specs, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Sound could be better, but otherwise, this is an amazing TV at an amazing price.

Read our LG C2 review

Before we get into why this TV (and this deal for that matter) are so great, it's worth mentioning that this deal requires you to sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP membership scheme to unlock the deal price. The good news? That process is totally free and pleasingly hassle-free.

Every year, during sales events such as Amazon Prime Deal Days and Black Friday, avid movie lovers and gamers looking for a new TV start eyeing up prices of the latest C-series OLED from LG. They do so for a very good reason: LG's OLEDs are the most feature-packed out there, and its C-series models are usually the perfect intersection of performance, features and price.

While it might be tempting to opt for the latest model, it is worth looking at last year's model, as we found in our initial LG C3 review that it only serves as a minor upgrade on the C2 it replaces. Not only this, but the C3 series actually launched at a higher price than the C2.

The C3 has now been discounted a fair bit, but you won't find it available at any size for less than £999, and that is what makes this deal on the 48-inch C2 so special.

For picture performance, it's almost as good, largely because it features the same OLED panel technology. It's got all of the same gaming features, too, including 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM across all four of its HDMI 2.1 sockets. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming (right up to 4K/120Hz) and has an HGiG mode that makes it easy to get more consistent and accurate HDR across many games.

The sound is pretty poor, but so is the C3's, and we recommend a soundbar to go with either model. With this deal, you can hopefully stretch to one of those, too. Check out our rundown of the best budget soundbars for inspiration.

