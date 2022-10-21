Get 50% off a Paramount+ annual plan and a free Fire TV Stick Lite

Paramount's streaming service, Paramount+, is on sale once again. This time, you can snag yourself 50% off the yearly Essential or Premium plans and pocket a free Fire TV Stick Lite now through November 3rd.

We gave Paramount+ four-stars in our review at What Hi-Fi?, complimenting how cheap the service is, the quality originals we found, and the more niche sports coverage on offer. While it may not be as big as Netflix, Paramount+ is worth a look, especially with this massive discount.

Best Paramount+ deal

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ Essential: $50 $25 at Paramount (save $50) (opens in new tab)

Get access to Paramount+'s long list of shows and movies for half price. Plus, get yourself a Fire TV Stick Lite you can use to stream with, too. Act fast, while the deal's still hot!

(opens in new tab) Paramount+ Premium: $100 $50 at Paramount (opens in new tab)

Paramount+ Premium offers up the same catalog of shows and movies alongside the removal of ads, extra live sports content, local CBS stations, and even the ability to download content. ANd don't forget you also get a free Fire TV Stick Lite.

Now's a great time to join Paramount+, as the service has been adding new original content for quite some time. Check out the Halo TV show or Star Trek: Picard alongside other exclusives like the fantastic The Good Fight or the iCarly reboot, to name just a few of the exclusives on Paramount+.

While Paramount+ won't have the library of a service like Netflix, alongside original content, it does have a slew of movies and shows you can check out alongside more unique offerings like its broad sports coverage where you can watch international sports, women's sports, golf, and more.

What's more is that while Paramount+ normally goes for $5 or $10 a month, the service's annual plans allow users to save even more by paying for a year upfront. Now, you can get those annual plans for half off, bringing the cost of the Essential plan down to just $25 for a year and the Premium plan down to $50.

If you've been feeling like your streaming habits are starting to get a little stale and you need some new content to watch, for the price of just a couple of dollars a month you can sign up for Paramount+ now through November 3rd thanks to this fantastic deal.

