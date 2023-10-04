Fresh new AI updates announced for Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google has announced some new AI-based features coming to its Pixel Bud Pro earbuds

The firm announced during its Pixel 8 phone launch event that a range of AI-enabled features will be coming to the company’s flagship earbuds, all aiming to improve convenience and quality of life for users.



The new ‘Clear Calling’ feature automatically reduces background noise and enhances voices while on a call. It works on all calls and automatically activates.

Google also announced that its Pixel Bud Pro earbuds will be the first to use ‘Bluetooth Super Wide Band’ mode. This setting doubles bandwidth, makes voices sound more natural, and can be combined with the benefits of ‘Clear Calling’.

Google has also added new Bay Blue and Porcelain colour options to the Pixel Buds Pro earbuds which launched with Charcoal, Lemongrass, Coral, and Fog options.

Pixel Buds Pro are currently on sale for £199 / $199 / AU$299.

The Pixel Buds Pro originally launched last year and are a direct rival to the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Sadly we've never had a chance to fully review the Google Pixel Puds Pro, so can't sensibly comment on their sonic prowess.

The most recent Google earbuds we reviewed were the Pixel Buds Series A, which we gave five stars when we reviewed them all the way back in 2021, with our testers praising their clean sound and comfortable fit.

Sadly, Google didn't mention the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which was rumoured to make an appearance prior to the event.



