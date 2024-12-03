Freely has added four new channels, and it's good news for history and sci-fi nerds

PBS America, QVC, and AMCNI UK are some of the new channels added to the free streaming service.

Own a freely TV? Then we have good news as the TV streaming service has just confirmed four new channels and content providers are joining it.

If you have a smart TV, you will be able to access PBS America, AMC Networks International UK (AMCNI UK), GB News and shopping channel QVC from early 2025.

That brings the total line up of streamed live channels on Freely to over 40.

Freely is available on next-generation smart TVs and is backed by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

One of PBS America’s offerings for the new streaming platform includes the work of filmmaker Ken Burns, who is known for his docs and movies on American history.

There’s also a news strand called Frontline which features the latest political news focused on the U.S.

You can stream these live TV channels alongside on demand content for free over Wi-Fi, so there is no need for a dish or aerial.

Another channel that caught our eye is Legend, which features a whole host of free sci-fi, action and cult series. Theorem you can find old school classics such as The A Team and the original Star Trek series.

Jonathan Thompson, CEO of Freely’s owner Everyone TV, said the new collaborations mark a “significant milestone as Freely continues to redefine the streaming experience, offering something for everyone, with content across a variety of genres.”

Freely is available on Panasonic’s line-up of 4K OLED, QLED , and LED TVs. We tested it on the Bush UT24SB as well as the Hisense E7NQ Pro, and we enjoyed the ability to live stream all BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 channels through the internet rather than having to watch them via an aerial or satellite dish.

There’s also Sharp’s range of smart TVs, including the GK4 4K and GM6 4K QLED models. Toshiba and Metz new models also come with Freely TV, including some QLED+ models from Metz which range from 43 to 65 inches in screen size.

