Forget Apple, Bose and Sony – save £59 on these five-star wireless earbuds

If there’s one pair of wireless earbuds we think flies under the radar, it’s the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. Sure, Bose and Sony get a lot of the headlines as they make some of the best wireless earbuds out there, but these brilliant Bluetooth in-ears deliver comfort, sonic refinement and a great user experience.

And they can now be yours with a 23% discount, bringing the asking price down to £201 at Amazon. We originally tested the Sennheisers at £260 earlier in the year and we raved about them in our review. Now the price has tumbled by £59 we think this needs your full attention!

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £201 at Amazon (save £59)

Watch out Sony and Bose! The Momentum True Wireless 4 offer a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them a serious contender at this level. These noise-cancelling Momentums are great alternatives to the Sony XM5 with great sound, fit and features. Five stars

We’ve found Sennheiser’s Momentum range of wireless (and wired) headphones to be one of its more consistent lines over the past few years and the True Wireless 4 sit right at the top of its wireless earbuds tree.

Obviously, at this level, they aren’t short of competition, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five stars and each one offering bringing something slightly different to the party.

But, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are. We said “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend.”

We praised their mature, rich presentation, saying “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass.” Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless, and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

Call quality is good and noise-cancelling is competitive even if it isn’t quite best-in-class. It’s on par with the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 but just falls short of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tested which are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. But that’s still high praise in our books.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sennehsiers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is a competitive seven-and-a-half hours while the charging case provides an impressive three extra charges keeping you topped up on your travels. Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add to the equation their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app which includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package which ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

And, with an asking price of £201 for the Black Graphite finish over at Amazon, if you do take the plunge, we guarantee you’ll have hours of fun listening ahead.

MORE:

Our pick of the best headphones deals

I’m living with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, and they beat Bose, Apple and Sony in one crucial area

Read our Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review