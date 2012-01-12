Now available is the flagship speaker in Q Acoustics' 2000i series, the floorstanding 2050i.

Standing just over a metre tall – 100.6cm, to be precise – the new model is a two-way reflex design with twin mid/bass drivers, and sells at prices from £420/pr, depending on finish.

The speaker has a new 25mm dome tweeter with a multilayered diaphragm material in place of the usual treated fabric or hard dome material, and this is 'super-decoupled' from the speaker's main baffle.

Meanwhile the 16.5cm mid/bass units use a new carbon fibre/ceramic coated paper cone in place of the paper/mica mix of the previous model, with Q Acoustics saying this gives lower distortion, a cleaner, more open sound and faster transients.

The company's Tony Jones explains that 'The new 2050i loudspeaker is clearly Q Acoustics' best model so far.

'It boasts ultra low, class leading levels of distortion, a superfast transient response, extended bass and a wonderfully smooth and open treble.

'It’s a speaker that is so good it allows the listener to enjoy the true ‘joie de vivre’ of music.'

The terminal panel for speaker cables is mounted on a recessed plate on the bottom of the cabinets, both tidying things up and enabling the speakers to be used very close to a rear wall if required.

The new speakers have 92dB/W/m sensitivity and 6ohm nominal impedance, and are designed for use with amplifiers of 25-150W.

They cost £420/pr in graphite black/walnut, or £550/pr in piano black or white.

