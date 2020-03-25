Five-star Sennheiser in-ear headphones down to £100

There's a big price drop on some fantastic Sennheiser in-ear headphones right now if you know where to look.

John Lewis has put a reduced to clear discount on the five-star Sennheiser Momentum Free wireless headphones, bringing them down to two-thirds of the price, while stocks last.

That's 49 whole quid cheaper than other shops and an absolute steal for a what are some truly powerful musical performers.

Sennheiser Momentum Free headphones £149 £100 at John Lewis

These are the beauty and power of some of the best Sennheiser headphones wrapped up into a tidy wireless bundle. There's six hours of battery life, an in-line remote control, impressive clarity and excellent dynamics. Dig in.View Deal

There's a short length of cable running between the magnetic earpieces which you can neatly connect together when you're not pumping the beats.

They have the weighty and dynamic sound we've come to expect from the wired Sennheiser Momentum headphones, so you get an impressive sense of clarity and detail for the money. The Momentum Frees really carve out bass, mids and highs with expert precision, making rivals such as the Bose Soundsport Wireless sound almost thick and muddied in comparison.

With the price now under £100, these wireless in-ears are fantastic value for money. Grab them while you can - great for audio or some night time TV watching.

