Evidence continues to mount that Facebook is working on a music streaming service. The social network is currently recruiting three music-focussed roles, Music Business Worldwide reports, including a 'Label Music Business Development Lead'. Their job? To lead Facebook's strategy and negotiations with music labels around the world, plus "collaborating with our product and media partnerships teams to ensure a coordinated and best-in-class licensing structure".

All of which points to Facebook cooking up a music service.

The successful candidate will also "work with Facebook's product and partnerships teams to ensure a comprehensive music strategy that supports our efforts to make the world more connected on Facebook."

MORE: Apple Music vs Spotify - which is better?

The two other roles are similar, but focussed on the North America and international markets.

Last month, Facebook advertised for a Legal Director of Music Licensing. It also recently hired Tamara Hrivnak - an executive who has spent time at YouTube and Warner Music Group - as its head of global music strategy.

Facebook hasn't announced its music plans yet. But with all these hires it looks to be cooking up something, and all signs point to a streaming service to rival the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

Facebook is also getting into TV. It's in talks with media companies to produce 'TV-like' shows up to 10 minutes in length.

MORE: 32 Spotify tips, tricks and features