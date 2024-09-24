Epic deal sees five-star Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar hit near-record low price

The Samsung HW-Q990D – a five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speaker package – has just plummeted to a near-all-time low price.

Right now, you can snag this sonic superstar for just £993 at Amazon, down from its usual £1111 RRP. That's a hefty saving of £118; roughly 11 per cent.

While that isn't quite as low as its all-time low price on Amazon of £982 (which we saw back in September), it is tantalisingly close, making this a deal that's hard to resist for anyone looking to upgrade their TV audio setup.

Samsung HW-Q990DBL was £1,11.50 now £993 at Amazon (save £118.50)

One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars, the Samsung HW-Q990D is what our expert reviews team called "a hugely compelling package overall" thanks to its big, immersive and three-dimensional sound. It's not only a superb choice for movie enthusiasts but also gamers courtesy of its 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs. Five stars Read our Samsung HW-Q990D review

The HW-Q990D is one of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbar systems, and for good reason. This 11.1.4-channel behemoth delivers a truly immersive audio experience that very few soundbar packages can match. In our review, we praised its large, immersive and three-dimensional soundfield, as well as its dynamic, weighty and detailed presentation.

One of the standout features of the Q990D is its upgraded HDMI connectivity. With two HDMI 2.1 inputs supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, it's a dream come true for gamers looking to maximize their next-gen console setups. The system also supports the latest audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ensuring you're covered no matter what you're watching.

But it's not just about the specs – the Q990D delivers where it counts. Its room-filling sound places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision, creating a truly cinematic experience in your living room. Whether you're watching the latest blockbuster or enjoying your favourite music, the Q990D brings energy and life to your audio.

Before you head to checkout, we should point out that this deal isn't being offered directly by Amazon; it's sold by Reliant Direct. The third-party seller has an impressive five-star rating and 95 per cent positive feedback in the last 12 months (based on 777 ratings), though, which should provide some peace of mind for those wary of third-party Amazon sellers.

Overall, at this near-record low price of £993 at Amazon, the Samsung HW-Q990D is definitely worthy of adding to your shortlist – especially if you're in the market for a convenient audio upgrade.

