Early Black Friday TV deals throw up 2021 LG 65-inch OLED for only £1299

The UK's biggest shopping day might be just around the corner, but why wait for Black Friday when you can already bag a new – yes, new – 65-inch LG OLED TV for only £1299?

The LG OLED65A1 is the most accessibly priced 65-inch OLED LG has launched this year – but it's no slouch. It's still sprinkled with premium features including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and HDR10 Pro. It even has Sports Alert, which notifies you when you're favourite team is playing.

Head over to Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and a handful of other retailers (which you can see below) and you can currently save a sizeable £200.

LG OLED65A1 4K TV £1499 LG OLED65A1 4K TV £1499 £1299 at Amazon (save £200)

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

With a 4K resolution and a 60Hz OLED display, LG's A1 series offers an excellent option for those who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV. It doesn't have the next-gen HDMI 2.1 gaming features of some more expensive models in LG's range, but it does support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). It uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 chip as the more expensive B1 range, too.

There are plenty of features onboard too, with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR supported. Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and FreeviewPlay are also integrated.

You can control the A1 with your voice thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus there's LG's latest Magic Remote, which works like a laser pointer, helping you to scroll through menus and TV shows at a fair lick.

We've not reviewed the OLED65A1 for ourselves, but if LG's form (represented by several five-star OLED TV reviews) this year is anything to go by, the A1 shouldn't disappoint. Particularly now that is it available for only £1299 thanks to Black Friday TV deals.

MORE:

An A-Z on LG's 2021 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Our pick of the best Black Friday deals and sales

The best gaming TVs on the market right now

Best LG OLED48CX deals 2021: the lowest prices on LG's 2020 OLED TV