Don't buy the Beats Studio Pro this Black Friday – get these five-star headphones instead

By
published

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Beats Studio Pro in its Black Friday sale but we think there are better options

If, like half of the world, you're refreshing Amazon's Black Friday offerings to see the latest headphone deals, you'll have noticed that the Beats Studio Pro have a HUGE discount. You can save 54% and pick them up for just $160, down from $350, or save 49% in the UK, where they're down to £179

BUT... we think you should look elsewhere. There are two excellent pairs of Sony headphones on either side of these Beats in terms of price, which we're pretty confident will be a better offering. We've tested both pairs of Sony headphones and they're just that good.

The five-star, award-winning Sony WH-1000XM4 are down from $350 to $198, a 43% saving, while at the more affordable end, the Sony WH-CH720N have a 41% saving, which is down from £150 to $88.

In the UK? You can get the XM4s for £175 and the 720N for just £64. Now that is two true Black Friday bargains.

Sony WH-1000XM4 UK: was £330 now £175 (save £155) US: was $350 now $198 (save $152) Read the full Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sony WH-1000XM4
UK: was £330 now £175 (save £155)
US: was $350 now $198 (save $152)
These comfortable and lightweight headphones offer up sensational audio quality. Plus, you get good noise-cancelling and battery life.
Read the full Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sony WH-CH720N UK: was £99 now £65 (save £34) US: was $150 now $88 (save $62) What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Sony WH-CH720N
UK: was £99 now £65 (save £34)
US: was $150 now $88 (save $62)
For a very reasonable price, the Sony WH-CH720N are a nicely made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, are far more refined and detailed than the excessively brash ULT Wear. Better still, they deliver strong ANC and a wide-ranging feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. At £65, you won't find better value anywhere else. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

We don't mean to throw shade at Beats, it's more a case of us being huge fans of, well, pretty much the entire Sony wireless headphone range. Sure, there are also great headphones from B&W, Bose, Sennheiser and others, but at the moment, you can't go wrong with pretty much anything in the Sony range. 

In fact, we think Sony is winning Black Friday.

So, we're sorry Beats, for quality sound, solid battery life and good noise-cancelling, you can't go wrong with these Sony selections.

