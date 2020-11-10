Do you want to buy an Xbox Series X? Are you a BT or EE customer? Then you're in luck!

The Xbox Series X has finally arrived, but it's also been sold-out more or less since the moment pre-orders went live in September.

BT Broadband and EE customers still looking to buy one have just been handed a lifeline, though, as BT has announced that they can order the Series X or Series S through their existing accounts.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals The New Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 View Xbox Series X Microsoft £449.99 Preorder Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

While the number of consoles available hasn't been specified, the vague "subject to availability" phrase does appear in the press release, so you're advised not to dilly-dally if you would like to get your hands on one of the new consoles.

For BT customers, that means going through your MyBT account. EE customers, meanwhile, can even spread the cost of a Series X or Series S, interest-free, by using the Add to Plan service.

If you're not a BT Broadband or EE customer, all is not necessarily lost. Now that the launch date has arrived, there's every chance that other retailers will also have stock to sell – check our Xbox Series X deals page for all of the latest info.

