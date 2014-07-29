First up is the Denon AVR-X4100W - a seven-channel amplifier with 200W per channel, which supports a range of audio codecs including Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HA Master Audio, DTS Neo:X, Audyssey DSX and Dolby Pro Logic IIz.

The X4100W also benefits from Denon's own DDSC-HD circuit with AL24 Processing Plus for "the ultimate in audio refinement". Furthermore Denon's Link HD connection is said to promise "jitter-free transmission" from a supporting Denon Blu-ray player.

Most notable, however, is that the AVR-X4100W comes with support for Dolby Atmos. The unit has been fitted with four DSP engines, which offer enough processing power to run an Audyssey-calibrated nine-channel Dolby Atmos setup.

In terms of networking capabilities, the Denon AVR-X4100W features built-in wi-fi, Bluetooth, Apple Airplay and Spotify Connect. It also supports streaming from DLNA compatible devices, as well as sporting a front USB port.

Users will find eight HDMI inputs and three HDMI outputs on the X4100W, and these are able to support 4K Ultra HD video pass-through.

The Denon AVR-X4100W will be available from October for £1299.

Meanwhile, the Denon AVR-X5200W is a nine-channel amplifier offering 205W per channel. It has many of the same features as the AVR-X4100W, but uses custom made Denon High Current Transistors instead.

The X5200W can support Dolby Atmos configurations up to 9.1.2 when coupled with an additional two-channel power amplifier. All other networking and connectivity options are the same as the AVR-X4100W.

Like the X4100W, the Denon AVR-X5200W is scheduled to hit the shelves in October, with a price tag of £1699.

News of the new Denon AV receivers comes a day after we reported the unveiling of new home cinema products from Marantz, with the nine-channel SR7009 also set to support Dolby Atmos.

