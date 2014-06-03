Denon CEOL Carino

Denon has launched a new 2.0 desktop audio system, the CEOL Carino, following in the footsteps of the CEOL RCD-N8 and the CEOL Piccolo systems.

Due out later this month, the CEOL Carino sports USB, NFC and aptX Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a £299 price tag.

Available in black and white, the CEOL Carino is aiming to be the perfect companion for your computer, sporting a USB-B input and DAC (and the necessary cable) for direct connection from your PC.

If you don't want to connect via USB there's aptX Bluetooth, allowing you to stream music from any Bluetooth-compatible smartphone, tablet or PC. NFC should make connecting easy, provided you have an NFC-compatible device.

Denon CEOL Carino

Denon hopes the two compact speakers will deliver enough sound for your room, though there's also a subwoofer pre-out should you want to add a little more bass weight.

The main Carino unit can be positioned vertically or horizontally, reminiscent of the NAD D 3020, and delivers 25 watts of power per channel, plus DSP sound processing for Auto Volume Adjust and Wide Sound.

A minimalist front panel has volume and mute controls, plus input, Bluetooth and sound mode selector switches, and the display promises to automatically adjust in line with your positioning of the unit.

Round the back are 'professional push speaker terminals', which allow you to connect different speakers should you so desire.

The compact speakers supplied have bass radiators and 'dual angle positioning stands' complete with integrated cable management.

The new system joins the Denon HEOS wireless multi-room range, which was revealed yesterday. Look out for more new products later today, including new AV receivers (following the release of the Denon S-Series in the US last month).

The Denon CEOL Carino is due out later this month in black and white finishes and will cost £299.

MORE: Awards 2013: Best systems

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+